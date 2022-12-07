Bali bombmaker released on parole from Indonesian prison: Official

JAKARTA: One of the bombmakers in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago was released on parole on Wednesday (Dec 7), an Indonesian official said, months after Jakarta reduced his 20-year prison sentence.

Umar Patek was a member of an Al Qaeda-affiliated group that detonated devices at a bar and nightclub on the Indonesian resort island in 2002, killing 202 people including 88 Australians.

"Since today, Patek has his status changed to be under supervision of Surabaya penitentiary," Law and Human Rights Ministry spokesperson Rika Aprianti told AFP.

Patek was found to have made the bombs used in the assault on Bali, a Hindu island popular with foreign tourists.