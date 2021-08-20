Terror group behind the 2002 Bali bombings planned fresh Indonesia attack: Police

JAKARTA: The extremist group behind the Bali bombings was planning a fresh attack during Indonesia's independence day celebrations this week, police said on Friday (Aug 20), citing militants arrested in a crackdown that netted dozens of suspects.

Indonesia's counterterror squad rounded up 53 suspected extremists in nearly a dozen provinces across the world's biggest Muslim majority nation over the past week, authorities said.

Some suspects admitted that their organisation Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) - the terror outfit behind the 2002 Bali bombings - had been planning an attack during the nation's independence day holiday earlier this week, they said.

"JI was planning a terror attack on independence day, according to some suspects," national police spokesman Argo Yuwono told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

Yuwono did not elaborate on the alleged plot, but said that police seized weapons and ammunition from the suspects, who were initially arrested on charges linked to fundraising for the group.

JI was nearly dismantled by authorities after bombs ripped through nightclubs on the holiday island nearly two decades ago, killing more than 200 people including scores of tourists in Indonesia's deadliest terror attack.

But the organisation has been rebuilding, and its spiritual leader Abu Bakar Bashir was released from prison this year after serving time on terror-related charges.

"This operation was aimed at dismantling and exhausting JI," a counterterror official who asked not to be named told AFP.

"They've been growing again by recruiting, raising money and beefing up their logistics and weapons."