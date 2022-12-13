Bali bombmaker apologises to angry survivors, families

LAMONGAN, Indonesia: A bombmaker in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people 20 years ago apologised on Tuesday (Dec 13) after his early release from prison stoked the anger of the Australian government, survivors and families of the dead.

Umar Patek also vowed to show his "loyalty" to Indonesia in his first comments after his release from prison.

Patek was a member of the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah group that detonated bombs at a bar and nightclub on the Indonesian resort island in 2002, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians, in Southeast Asia's deadliest militant attack.

He was freed from prison in the East Java city of Surabaya last week after serving half of his term, angering Canberra, victims' relatives and survivors.