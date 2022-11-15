Bali businesses hope G20 summit will boost tourism, as island plays host to world leaders

BALI: The Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali this week has given local liquor business Iwak Arumery a much-needed boost.

Its famed Balinese “arak”, a liquor made from spices and herbs such as galangal, cinnamon and bay leaves, is among the souvenirs for G20 delegates.

“Some hotels and restaurants in Bali have opened their doors for arak to be used as souvenirs. (The product) will be placed in the rooms for their minibar,” said company founder Ida Ayu Puspa Eny.

The duty-free shop at the airport is also giving his liquor a special section, he said.

Many Balinese businesses are looking to make improved sales, with Indonesia hosting the G20 summit on the resort island.

Industry players told CNA that various G20-related events held this year are having a positive impact on Bali, where tourist numbers are still far from pre-COVID-19 levels.

TOURIST NUMBERS FAR FROM PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

For instance, artist I Ketut Tirto Yaso said he has received his biggest order to date – 100 boxes – for his sarongs as a G20-related souvenir.

“Hopefully (sales) will go smoothly. I will be grateful if many people place orders,” he said.

Hotels and restaurants too, are reaping the benefits of Bali hosting the meeting of world leaders.

Beachfront hotel Merusaka Nusa Dua, situated within the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation area where the G20 summit will be held, is among the many hotels designated for various G20 side events.