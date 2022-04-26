Bali to deport man for dancing naked at sacred mountain

DENPASAR: A Canadian actor and self-proclaimed wellness guru is facing deportation from Indonesia's Bali island after a video of him dancing naked at a sacred mountain went viral.

Jeffrey Craigen posted a video of himself doing a haka - a ceremonial dance in New Zealand's Maori culture - while nude on top of Mount Batur, a volcano considered holy by many Balinese.

He was detained and questioned on Monday (Apr 25) following a deluge of complaints from social media users accusing him of disrespecting Balinese religious values.

Craigen is currently awaiting deportation - but authorities say that airlines are reluctant to help because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Airlines have not agreed (to transport him)," the head of the Denpasar immigration office Tedy Riyandi told AFP on Tuesday.

He will be put on a blacklist preventing him from entering Bali for the foreseeable future, officials said.

Craigen has been in Indonesia since late 2019 as a tourist and to study alternative treatments for osteoporosis, the head of Bali's immigration office Jamaruli Manihuruk said.

He has claimed that he did not know the mountain was a holy site.

"To all foreigners who visit Bali, please act accordingly by respecting our law and Balinese cultural values," Manihuruk said.