Bali flights cancelled after Indonesia volcano eruption

JAKARTA: At least two dozen flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali have been cancelled, its international airport website showed on Wednesday (Jun 18), after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, shooting an ash tower 10km into the sky.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703m twin-peaked volcano on the eastern tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, with authorities raising its alert status to the highest level.

The flights cancelled included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's Scoot and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano", Bali's international airport website said.

Several domestic AirAsia flights leaving for Labuan Bajo on Flores were also cancelled.

"Ngurah Rai is still operating normally but it depends on the flight schedule, but some of the flights are cancelled due to a volcano. It depends on the route and also the airline," a Bali airport customer service agent who declined to give their name told AFP.