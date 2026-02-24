Bali flooding prompts tourist evacuation: Official

BADUNG, Indonesia: Flooding in parts of Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali prompted hundreds of people, including dozens of tourists, to seek safety, a local disaster official said on Tuesday (Feb 24).

Intense rains triggered flooding since late on Monday across several Bali districts and the provincial capital city of Denpasar, said local disaster mitigation agency senior official I Gede Agung Teja Bhusana Yadnya.

There were no fatalities, he said.

Waters inundated facilities, such as cafes and gas stations, in the Badung district and forced some tourists to be evacuated on rubber boats.

"We are here to visit Bali Zoo ... so we were trying to visit the elephants, but due to this condition we couldn't do this," 28-year-old Mexican national Briana Palacios told AFP.