Bali to impose US$10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

JAKARTA: The Indonesian resort haven of Bali will impose a 150,000 rupiah (US$10) tax on tourists entering the "Island of Gods" from next year to preserve its culture, officials said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Tourist-dependent Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually and the beach-dotted island is trying to capitalise on its popularity to boost its coffers and protect its tropical allure.

"The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali," Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers.

The fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, he said.

The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.