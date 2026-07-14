Families claim bodies as Bangkok fire toll rises to 30

BANGKOK: Grieving relatives of the victims of a huge Bangkok bar fire claimed their bodies on Tuesday (Jul 14) as the death toll rose to 30, even as others held out hope that missing loved ones were alive.

Flames tore through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar and restaurant in the Thai capital late on Sunday evening during a live music performance, sending people fleeing, several with their clothing ablaze.

The blaze was the city's deadliest in 17 years. Firefighters needed half an hour to bring it under control.

Twenty-seven people were declared dead in the early hours of Monday, with another succumbing to their injuries later that day.

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By Tuesday morning, Bangkok's Chatuchak district office put the death toll at 30, with 75 people injured and 24 in critical condition.

Relatives of the dead gathered at Police General Hospital on Tuesday to claim the bodies of their loved ones, and AFP saw one man holding an incense stick over one of the coffins.