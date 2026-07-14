Families claim bodies as Bangkok fire toll rises to 30
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and why it was so deadly, looking at a possible electrical fault and whether emergency exits were blocked
BANGKOK: Grieving relatives of the victims of a huge Bangkok bar fire claimed their bodies on Tuesday (Jul 14) as the death toll rose to 30, even as others held out hope that missing loved ones were alive.
Flames tore through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar and restaurant in the Thai capital late on Sunday evening during a live music performance, sending people fleeing, several with their clothing ablaze.
The blaze was the city's deadliest in 17 years. Firefighters needed half an hour to bring it under control.
Twenty-seven people were declared dead in the early hours of Monday, with another succumbing to their injuries later that day.
By Tuesday morning, Bangkok's Chatuchak district office put the death toll at 30, with 75 people injured and 24 in critical condition.
Relatives of the dead gathered at Police General Hospital on Tuesday to claim the bodies of their loved ones, and AFP saw one man holding an incense stick over one of the coffins.
Booyaporn Sermsiri was at the hospital searching for her 25-year-old daughter, Jawaee "Cartoon" Sermsiri, who remains missing.
"Since we haven't found her yet, we can only wait. We are holding onto hope," she said.
She said Cartoon's friend had called her early on Monday morning, saying there had been a fire and she couldn't reach her.
Booyaporn, 51, said she had given a DNA sample and was told by police the result could come back later Tuesday.
"I am praying. Praying that she is alright," she said.
Three of the dead have yet to be named, officials said.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said shortly after the blaze that most of the victims likely died of smoke inhalation.
Forensic police have been scouring the wreckage as authorities seek to establish how the fire started and why it was so deadly, looking at a possible electrical fault and also whether emergency exits were blocked.
Most of the people who were killed were found trapped in windowless bathrooms where they may have sought to escape the flames, police said.
Several witnesses have said they saw smoke inside before midnight and the lights went out, followed by an explosion and intense flames that sent patrons fleeing.
Interior ministry official Unsit Sampuntharat said Tuesday that the venue's license was also under scrutiny, amid questions over whether it was authorised to host live music.
Sittipunt said Tuesday he has ordered the city’s administration to conduct a sweeping survey of such establishments to assess risks. The city will also step up enforcement of existing laws to improve safety standards.
Former patrons of the bar and other mourners visited the site on Tuesday, adding to the growing pile of flowers leaning on the guardrails cordoning off the location of the blaze.
Handwritten messages in Thai and other languages, including Korean, were left alongside white flowers, expressing condolences to the victims.
Debris from the bar - like melted musical instruments and blackened chairs - lay scattered along the sidewalk, moved there Monday by Thai officials investigating the cause of the fire.
University student Thanakon Phoklang said he was passing by and wanted to pay his respects, calling the loss regrettable.
Nearby, employees of the Union shopping mall practised using fire extinguishers to put out flames within a controlled pit, under the guidance of firefighters.
On Monday, the president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association, Amorn Pimanmas, told reporters outside the bar that, while he had not inspected the venue, he observed some risk factors that could worsen fire hazards.
He said the building is enclosed, has low ceilings and may have used foam as decorative materials, without adequate flame-retardant treatment.
Combined with limited air ventilation, smoke would accumulate quickly, he said, creating toxic air that could be the main cause of death for many victims.
He also noted that officials said the bar was licensed as a restaurant with a live music venue rather than an entertainment venue because it was located outside the designated zoning for such businesses.
Amorn said that would exclude it from the stricter fire safety requirements for entertainment venues.
“There must be some kind of revolution regarding fire safety procedures, and I think law enforcement is also very important," he said.
"It’s not that we don’t have the law, but it’s the problem of how the law could be strictly enforced from now on. I think the government should answer this question.”