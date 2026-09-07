Bangkok data centres face scrutiny over safety, regulatory gaps

BANGKOK: When construction began on a data centre across from tailor Nathinan Limjam’s small workplace in central Bangkok three years ago, she did not know what the grey, almost windowless building would house.

It was only recently that she learnt what it was – and the discovery left her worried about the potential safety risks of having a data centre so close to where she works.

“We didn’t know what it was before, but now that we do and how this could affect us, that worries me,” said Nathinan, who has worked as a tailor for six years.

Her concerns come as data centres expand across Bangkok, driven by growing demand for computing capacity amid the artificial intelligence boom.

The facilities consume large amounts of electricity, while some store hundreds of thousands of litres of diesel for backup power, drawing scrutiny over their environmental impact and safety.