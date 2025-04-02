China urges firms to follow laws after Bangkok building collapse

BANGKOK: China's embassy in Bangkok called on Chinese companies operating abroad to comply with local laws after a Chinese construction firm came under scrutiny for a deadly building collapse in last week's earthquake.

The 30-storey skyscraper, set to house government offices, was the only major building to collapse in Bangkok when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Myanmar on Friday (Mar 28), with tremors felt as far as the Thai capital.

Thai authorities say they are launching a probe into the construction firms responsible amid suspicions they used substandard steel rebar in the structure.

The development near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak market was a joint project involving China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group (Thailand) - an offshoot of China Railway Group (CREC), one of the world's largest construction and engineering contractors.

AFP was unable to reach the Chinese company involved in the project for comment.