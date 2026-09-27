Bangkok floods force thousands into shelters

BANGKOK: Thousands of Bangkok residents awoke in shelters on Sunday (Sep 27) after flooding triggered by days of heavy rain in the Thai capital inundated homes and roads, with some starting to dry out their homes and belongings.



Nearly 4,900 people have been evacuated to shelters, with around 52,000 households affected by the floods, which prompted a disaster declaration across the capital, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).



More than 330 millimetres of rain fell in some areas of the city between Thursday and Sunday, the weather agency said.



Thailand is used to wet weather and September is the peak of the rainy season, but several Bangkok residents said this year seemed worse.



"Our house was underwater for about 30 hours," office worker Kosin Nilset, who lives along the Premprachakorn canal on the outskirts of the capital, told AFP on Sunday morning.



"This time, the water level is higher than the 2011 flood," the 44-year-old said.

Widespread deluges across the Southeast Asian country in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes.