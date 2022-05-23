Chadchart Sittipunt wins landslide victory in Bangkok governor election: Unofficial results

BANGKOK: Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt was elected Bangkok governor on Sunday (May 22) in the first gubernatorial election held in the city since 2013, according to unofficial and partial results.

At 11.30pm, data from the Strategy and Evaluation Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) showed Chadchart was leading other contenders with 1.38 million votes. He was followed by Suchatvee Suwansawat from the Democrat Party with 254,723 votes and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn from the Move Forward Party with 253,938 votes.

There were 4.4 million eligible voters in the gubernatorial election on Sunday with voter turnout at 60.73 per cent. Polling lasted nine hours, from 8am to 5pm.

“If I have a chance to become Bangkok governor, if the Election Commission officially announces it, I’m ready to be governor for everyone”, Chadchart said in a speech outside his campaign office in central Bangkok Sunday night.

Crowds of supporters erupted in cheers and applause. Many of them had gathered to observe the vote count.

“We must step over divisions. Eventually, I think we have to be united as one and walk together.”