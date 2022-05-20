Bangkok governor election: A look at the frontrunners

BANGKOK: Bangkokians will vote for their new governor on Sunday (May 22), the first time in more than nine years since the city’s last gubernatorial election on Mar 3, 2013.

After a military coup in 2014, the junta - led by current Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha - suspended the election and appointed a non-elected Bangkok governor named Aswin Kwanmuang.

This weekend, a record 31 candidates are racing for Bangkok’s top office, where the winner will govern the Thai capital for the next four years. There are more than 4.4 million eligible voters.

Thailand’s provincial governors are typically appointed by the Ministry of Interior. Bangkok is an exception, having been given the right to elect its own governor since 1975.

Observers say that the outcome of the vote could be a barometer for the popularity of the ruling government ahead of the next general election, which is expected to be held next year.

CNA takes a look at several of the main contenders.