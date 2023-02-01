Hazy sky clouds Bangkok as Thai capital chokes on air pollution

BANGKOK: At 314m above the ground, the outdoor observation deck atop the King Power Mahanakhon Building in central Bangkok presents a commanding view of Thailand's capital.

But the panorama was shrouded in a thick haze on Wednesday (Feb 1) as Bangkok’s air pollution reached an unhealthy level.

Its Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 6pm was recorded at 166 on IQAir – a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Programme – with a high concentration of the harmful air pollutant PM2.5.

AQI readings of above 100 are considered unhealthy, while levels above 200 are regarded as very unhealthy. Readings in excess of 300 are usually considered hazardous.

On Wednesday evening Bangkok came eighth in IQAir's city pollution rankings, which compares 101 global cities worldwide with measured PM2.5 data.

PM2.5 is one of the deadliest forms of air pollution: Tiny particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres or about 3 per cent the diameter of a human hair. They can penetrate deep inside the lungs, where they either remain for long periods or pass into the bloodstream unfiltered.

Long-term exposure to these particles can result in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and cancers.