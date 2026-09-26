Heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok disrupts traffic and prompts evacuations

BANGKOK: Several areas of Thailand’s capital city Bangkok were inundated by continuous rain from Thursday (Sep 24) afternoon to Saturday morning that has disrupted traffic and forced some residents to evacuate.

Major canals in Bangkok filled with accumulated rainfall exceeding 20cm, officials said on Saturday. Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned the heavy rain would continue in most parts of the country to Sunday, citing a strong low-pressure system over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon conditions.

More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region. Authorities sent emergency warning messages through the cell-broadcast system to people in affected areas, the government said.

Bangkok was hit by downpours much of Friday and heavy rain persisted into Saturday. Photos and videos showed major roads submerged and cars abandoned after drivers were unable to move through the rising water.