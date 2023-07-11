At least one dead after under-construction Bangkok highway collapses

BANGKOK: At least one person has died after a huge construction girder over a busy road collapsed in the Thai capital Bangkok, police said Monday (Jul 10), with videos of the incident rapidly shared online.

The massive metal girder on the Lat Krabang Tollway construction project to the east of the city crumpled to the ground late Monday afternoon, catching pedestrians and drivers unaware.

It is part of a project to build elevated highways in an attempt to ease the city's notoriously congested traffic.

In a video shared by the country's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, the enormous metal platform - connected to unfinished parts of the highway - wobbles and then plummets to the earth.