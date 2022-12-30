Fight breaks out over reclined seat on Thai Smile flight to Kolkata: Reports

SINGAPORE: A fight broke out on a Thai Smile Airways flight on Tuesday (Dec 27) after a passenger reclined his seat and refused to follow cabin crew's safety instructions.

The incident took place on Thai Smile flight WE313, which was scheduled to leave Bangkok at 11.30pm and arrive in Kolkata at 12.40am, the airline said in a statement.

The flight was taxiing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport when the passenger in seat 37C reclined his seat, The Times of India reported.

When cabin crew asked him to put his seat upright, the passenger said he had a backache, according to a report of the incident Thai Smile Airways submitted to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The cabin crew explained that the seat had to be upright so it would not hinder evacuation or prevent other passengers seated behind from taking the brace position in an emergency.

According to The Times of India, the passenger replied: "I fly often, I know what to do."

When told that he would be reported to the pilot if he did not follow safety rules, the passenger said: "Okay, tell him. I am not scared."

Mr Alok Kumar, a passenger seated behind the man in 37C, said in an interview with India's NDTV that the man was "rude to the next level".

Mr Kumar said cabin crew were "pleading" with the man to put his seat upright, and other passengers were also shouting at him to follow safety instructions.