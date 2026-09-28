In kayaks or waist-deep in floodwater, shoppers return to Bangkok markets
Roadside stalls and indoor markets are reopening even though parts of the Thai capital remain submerged.
BANGKOK: Vendors in Bangkok's eastern Bang Kapi district stood waist-deep in floodwater on Monday (Sep 28) holding trays of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, while shoppers sailed past on kayaks.
Two days after authorities declared a city-wide flood disaster due to heavy rains, parts of the Thai capital remain under water.
But life is returning, with roadside stalls set up along sodden streets and traders reopening, resembling the city's famed floating markets.
In Bang Kapi, one of the hardest-hit areas, AFP reporters saw stallholders selling everything from pork mince to bananas set up alongside what should be a street, but is now a murky river.
Some buyers turned up in boats, kayaks and canoes; one had a wheelbarrow filled to the brim with plastic bags of fruit and vegetables, waves lapping at its sides.
Others emerged from nearby stores with shopping trolleys they ploughed through the waters, topped with essentials such as toilet paper.
Polystyrene boxes and plastic tubs were a popular choice to carry wares and small children – they float, and double up as hats to protect against the rain.
One enterprising man brought a large inflatable swimming pool, into which he carefully laid his groceries.
Some stallholders in a flooded indoor market also reopened, locals perusing their produce despite the water sloshing around their feet.
But others remained shuttered.
No deaths have been reported as a result of the weekend floods, but the damage to homes and businesses is expected to be high.