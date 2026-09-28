In kayaks or waist-deep in floodwater, shoppers return to Bangkok markets

BANGKOK: Vendors in Bangkok's eastern Bang Kapi district stood waist-deep in floodwater on Monday (Sep 28) holding trays of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, while shoppers sailed past on kayaks.

Two days after authorities declared a city-wide flood disaster due to heavy rains, parts of the Thai capital remain under water.

But life is returning, with roadside stalls set up along sodden streets and traders reopening, resembling the city's famed floating markets.

In Bang Kapi, one of the hardest-hit areas, AFP reporters saw stallholders selling everything from pork mince to bananas set up alongside what should be a street, but is now a murky river.

Some buyers turned up in boats, kayaks and canoes; one had a wheelbarrow filled to the brim with plastic bags of fruit and vegetables, waves lapping at its sides.