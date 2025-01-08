Cambodian police arrest suspect in politician's Bangkok shooting

BANGKOK: Police in Cambodia arrested a former Thai marine on Wednesday (Jan 8) over the fatal shooting of a Cambodian opposition politician in a brazen attack in downtown Bangkok.

Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy accused the country's powerful former leader Hun Sen of ordering the killing of Lim Kimya, who was also a French citizen.

Lim Kimya was shot dead on Tuesday by a gunman on a motorbike as he arrived in the Thai capital from the Cambodian city of Siem Reap by bus, accompanied by his French wife.

Thai police issued a warrant for the suspected shooter on Wednesday, and in the evening Cambodia said the man had been detained at 1.50pm in Battambang province, which borders Thailand.

"The gunman is a Thai national, and a former Thai marine," Cambodian National Police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun told AFP.

Cambodian police named the suspect as Ekkalak Pheanoi - though some Thai media gave his name as Ekkalak Paenoi - and said he would be returned to Thailand, without giving a timetable.

Earlier, Sanong Sangmanee, police chief for the area of Bangkok where the shooting happened, told AFP they had little information about the suspect except that he worked as a motorbike taxi driver.

Scores of Cambodian opposition activists have fled to Thailand in recent years to avoid alleged repression at home. Some were arrested and deported back to the country.

Hun Sen ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for nearly four decades, with rights groups accusing him of using the legal system to crush opposition to his rule.

He stepped down and handed power to his son Hun Manet in 2023 but is still seen as a major power in the kingdom.

On Tuesday, Hun Sen called for a new law to label anyone who attempts to topple Hun Manet's government as "terrorists".