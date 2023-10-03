'Everybody was screaming': Fear, chaos at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall as gunman opened fire

BANGKOK: Gunshot after gunshot rang out on Tuesday (Oct 3) at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall, the scene of a shooting incident that killed two people.

Witnesses described the chaos as the attack unfolded.

"At around 4.30pm, I heard loud gun noises, continuously, about 10 times," Thanpawasit Singthongkham, 31, who works at a Japanese restaurant in the mall, told AFP.

"Then the department store announced that there was a shooting. The emergency sign was turned on and everyone ran to get out."

He shared footage of terrified shoppers scrambling under metal security gates blocking shop entrances, before they fled down emergency stairwells as sirens blared.

“I heard about five shots firing and everybody was just running and running – it just got all over the place,” said eyewitness Gautam Vora who was with his wife and baby.

“Everybody was screaming and running.”