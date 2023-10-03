'Everybody was screaming': Fear, chaos at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall as gunman opened fire
Two people were killed in the mall shooting and a 14-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested.
BANGKOK: Gunshot after gunshot rang out on Tuesday (Oct 3) at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall, the scene of a shooting incident that killed two people.
Witnesses described the chaos as the attack unfolded.
"At around 4.30pm, I heard loud gun noises, continuously, about 10 times," Thanpawasit Singthongkham, 31, who works at a Japanese restaurant in the mall, told AFP.
"Then the department store announced that there was a shooting. The emergency sign was turned on and everyone ran to get out."
He shared footage of terrified shoppers scrambling under metal security gates blocking shop entrances, before they fled down emergency stairwells as sirens blared.
“I heard about five shots firing and everybody was just running and running – it just got all over the place,” said eyewitness Gautam Vora who was with his wife and baby.
“Everybody was screaming and running.”
"I WAS THINKING IF I WOULD DIE"
A 50-year-old housewife told CNA that there was confusion about what happened at first. Ms Nucharee Sorntong was on the fifth floor of the mall to attend an event when the shooting took place.
“They told us there was an irregular incident. At first, I didn’t know because they didn’t say what it was but then I checked the news online,” she said.
“There must have been a few hundreds of people in the room. All the doors were shut.”
She later fainted in the restroom because she was too afraid.
“I was thinking if I would die if the shooter came for me in the restroom,” she said.
Two people – Chinese and Myanmar nationals – were killed, the police chief told reporters. Five others were wounded.
A 14-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested. Video footage showed a long-haired boy wearing a black shirt, glasses and a cap being taken into custody.
The upmarket Siam Paragon, located in the heart of Bangkok, is one of the Thai capital’s top shopping destinations, hugely popular with tourists and Thais alike.
The mall draws crowds with its high-end stores, aquarium, movie theatre and dining options.
In 2013, it was named the world's most photographed place by Instagram.
Hundreds of people were earlier seen rushing out of the mall into the pouring rain.
"Actually I was outside of the mall but suddenly a lot of people just run away and I thought (it is) because of this rain,” said South Korean tourist Pepper Park.
“And then some Thai people told me we should run away. I asked why and they said because there is some terrorism.”
In a video shared on Facebook and verified by AFP, scores of people can be seen in the mall's basement car park being directed by loudspeakers.
Dozens of police vehicles and a number of ambulances could be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances in the wake of the shooting.
People were still being escorted from the mall, while bystanders could be seen walking along the gridlocked road outside.
The shooting has raised questions about security and gun control in Thailand, just days before the anniversary of a massacre at a Thai nursery that killed 36 people in the village of Uthai Sawan.
Additional reporting by Pichayada Promchertchoo.