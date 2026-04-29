38°C days could be new normal by 2050: The hot reality Bangkok faces

BANGKOK: With the oppressive summer sun beating down on Bangkok’s urban core, heat rippling across the concrete, a small group of people seek refuge inside a makeshift “cooling centre”.

Air conditioning is blasting inside a public library in Din Daeng district, where over the past few weeks, groups of around 20 people at a time - both young and old - have been sheltering from the hot streets.

“The weather has been extremely hot, so I started coming here since early March and now come almost every day. I like sitting and reading in the cool air,” said Jarat Soisomklang, a 87-year-old local resident.

Nearby, 12-year-old Natthawat Jaroenmuang is playing games with a group of friends, and says he comes here because it is too hot at his house.

“We have air conditioning at home, but we only turn it on at night,” he said.

Bangkok endured at least 19 consecutive days of “dangerous” heat index levels - how hot the human body feels, considering air temperature and humidity - through mid-April, according to city authorities.

These centres have become an important way for vulnerable residents to adapt.

There are 313 designated around the capital, located in schools, vocational colleges, public health service centres, district offices and cultural centre service points. There are also a further 279 outdoor cooling points, places with shade, greenery, water and seating.

Over the past month, more than 120,000 people have used these facilities, according to city authorities. They are intentionally located near densely populated communities, and over 80 per cent of users are able to walk from their homes to the centres, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).