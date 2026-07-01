Bangladesh warns of dengue surge as weather aids spread

DHAKA: Bangladesh could face a sharp increase in dengue infections over the next two months, health experts warned, as wet weather and inadequate mosquito control spur a wider outbreak.

The spread of the disease has accelerated in recent weeks, raising concerns following the nation's deadliest ever outbreak in 2023.

Dengue deaths rose from one at the end of May to 18 by the end of June, while reported infections climbed more than eightfold, from 714 to 5,924, according to health ministry data.

“We expect dengue cases in Dhaka to at least double in July from June levels and increase three to fourfold by August,” said Professor Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University.

“But the bigger challenge will likely be outside the capital, where several districts are at risk of a much steeper rise in infections.”

In 2023, more than 321,000 people were infected and 1,705 died.

Last year, Bangladesh recorded 102,861 dengue cases and 413 deaths, following 101,214 infections and 575 deaths in 2024.

The dengue threat comes as the country deals with one of its worst measles outbreaks in decades. Since mid-March, more than 100,000 suspected cases and over 10,000 confirmed infections have been reported, with the death toll exceeding 700, putting added pressure on an already fragile healthcare system.

Heavy rainfall, warm temperatures and high humidity have created ideal conditions for dengue transmission, while mosquito control efforts have not kept pace with the growing threat, Bashar said.

He urged the government to set up a nationwide early warning system to help identify mosquito breeding areas and rising hotspots, so authorities can respond faster and warn communities before outbreaks worsen.

“The window to contain the outbreak is narrowing,” he said.