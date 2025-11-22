Aftershock rocks Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10

Omar Faruq of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said another minor jolt was recorded on Saturday at 10.36am (12.36pm, Singapore time).

The epicentre of the 3.3-magnitude tremor was in Ashulia, just north of the capital, the meteorologist told AFP.

Aftershocks such as this are common after major earthquakes, but for some in Bangladesh, it has added to fears of an even greater disaster.

"I don't feel safe yet, as there was another jolt this morning in Ashulia. Maybe we are next," said Shahnaj Parvin.

The 44-year-old, who lives near the epicentre of Friday's earthquake, told AFP she had never experienced such a tremor.

Cracks have developed in dozens of houses in her area, she said.

"I was hanging my children's clothes on the washing line when the tremor struck," added Parvin.

"I held onto a mahogany tree, and when I returned home, I found my glassware broken."