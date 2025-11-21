Three killed as 5.5-magnitude quake hits Bangladesh

DHAKA: A powerful earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday (Nov 21) outside the crowded capital Dhaka, killing at least three people, health officials said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10.38am (12.38pm, Singapore time) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33km from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Friday morning earthquake sparked terror with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others appeared shocked.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Three people were killed, including a medical student, the health department said.

The USGS warned of potentially "significant casualties" and damage.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds with its epicentre in Narsingdi's Madhabdi district, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

Strong tremors were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325km away from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

"I felt tremors and my bed moved ... I rushed out of my room," said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.