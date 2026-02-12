Polls close, counting begins in Bangladesh election after high turnout

DHAKA: Counting began in Bangladesh's pivotal national election on Thursday (Feb 12) after tens of millions of people voted for a new government following the 2024 ouster of long-time premier Sheikh Hasina in a tumultuous Gen Z-driven uprising.

Although final figures were not immediately available, Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission, told reporters that nearly half the electorate had voted at 36,031 of the 42,651 polling centres by 2pm (4pm, Singapore time), with two-and-a-half hours to go.

That is more than the entire 42 per cent turnout at the last election in 2024.

Analysts say a decisive result is crucial for steady governance in the nation of 175 million, as the deadly anti-Hasina protests triggered months of unrest and disrupted key industries, including the huge garments sector, the world's second-largest exporter.

It is the world's first election after an uprising led by under-30s, or Gen Z, to be followed by Nepal next month.