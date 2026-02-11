Bangladesh holds first election since student-led uprising that ousted ex-PM Hasina

SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES REMAIN

Voters face twin decisions at the ballot box: choosing who should lead Bangladesh out of its turbulent recent past, and whether to endorse reforms that could reshape the political system.



Beneath the political theatre lies a sobering reality, said experts. Whoever wins will inherit an economy under strain, with youth unemployment, rising living costs and deep public mistrust in political institutions posing immediate challenges.



Analysts warn that failure to deliver tangible improvements could prolong instability rather than bring the closure many Bangladeshis are hoping for.



Beyond the country’s borders, the stakes are just as high with the international community watching closely.



A credible democratic transition is seen as key to restoring Bangladesh’s diplomatic standing and influence in South Asia.



“For the last one and a half years, we’ve been waiting for the sort of a legitimate government to actually take up the reins, especially because the path had been paved for Bangladesh to actually have a bigger say in the region,” said Yanitha Meena Louis, an analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.



“That is why it’s so important for this election to actually yield a democratically elected government, because it will pave the way for engagement in the next few years vis-a-vis Bangladesh and regional powers like China and India, and with the rest of the world as well.”

