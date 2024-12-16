Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026: Yunus

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after an August revolution, said on Monday (Dec 16) that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026.

Pressure has been growing on Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus – appointed the country's "chief adviser" after the student-led uprising that toppled ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August – to set a date.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the "extremely tough" challenge of restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people.

"Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026," he said in a broadcast on state television.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India as thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister's palace in Dhaka.

Hundreds of people were killed in the weeks prior to Hasina's ouster, most by police gunfire.

Scores more died in the hours after her toppling, largely in reprisal killings against prominent supporters of her Awami League party.

Her government was also accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.