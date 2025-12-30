Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia dies aged 80: Party statement

DHAKA: Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who many believed would sweep elections next year to lead her country once again, died on Tuesday (Dec 30) aged 80, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said.

"The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6am, just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer," the party said in a statement.

"We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul," it added.

Despite years of ill health and imprisonment, Zia vowed in November to campaign in elections set for February 2026 - the first vote since a mass uprising toppled her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina last year.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Zia's BNP is widely seen as a frontrunner.

But in late November, she was rushed to hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medics, her condition declined from a raft of health issues.

During her final days, interim leader Muhammad Yunus called for the nation to pray for Zia, calling her a "source of utmost inspiration for the nation".

BNP's media chief Moudud Alamgir Pavel also confirmed Zia's death to AFP.