Bangladesh ex-PM makes first public appearance in six years

DHAKA: Bangladesh's illness-plagued opposition leader Khaleda Zia made her first public appearance in six years on Thursday (Nov 21), months after her release from house arrest following the ouster of longtime foe Sheikh Hasina.

The ferocious rivalry between the two former premiers – born in blood and cemented in prison – has defined politics in the Muslim-majority nation for decades.

Zia was jailed in 2018 for graft but was released in August, hours after Hasina fled to neighbouring India when a student-led national uprising brought an end to her 15 years of iron-fisted rule.

Her presence on Thursday at a reception to mark the country's Armed Forces Day marked her first public appearance since her conviction.

She was welcomed by Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate helming an interim government charged with restoring the country's democracy, with the pair photographed sitting together and chatting amiably.

"We are particularly lucky and honoured today that Begum Khaleda Zia ... has graced us with her presence," Yunus said. "We are all delighted that she joined us today."