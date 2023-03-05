Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

COX'S BAZAR: A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday (Mar 5), leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.

No casualties were reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, said Emdadul Haque, a fire service official.

The UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers were responding to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support. It provided no further details.