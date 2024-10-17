Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday (Oct 17) ordered an arrest warrant for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power by a student-led revolution.

"The court has ... ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and to produce her in court on Nov 18," Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, told reporters on Thursday.

Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

"Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings and crimes against humanity in July to August", Islam said, calling it a "remarkable day".

Hasina, 77, has not been seen in public since fleeing Bangladesh, and her last official whereabouts are at a military airbase near India's capital New Delhi.