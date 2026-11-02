Bangladesh garment factories reopen as wage protests keep industry on edge

DHAKA: Bangladesh's garment factories reopened on Monday (Nov 2) after widespread closures and production disruptions a day earlier, but manufacturers remain concerned about further unrest over workers' demands for higher wages.

The ready-made garment sector accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings, employs about four million workers and contributes around 10 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The latest unrest disrupted operations in key manufacturing hubs and raised concerns over export shipments and buyer confidence in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, as workers demanded a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka (US$240), up from 12,500 taka.

The demand reflects mounting pressure from rising living costs and persistent inflation. The government formed a six-member minimum wage board on Sunday to review the demand but the move failed to immediately quell unrest.

Workers set up road blockades in several industrial areas on Sunday, with police in the capital Dhaka using tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

"Bangladesh has among the lowest garment wages in the world," said Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation and a workers' representative on the wage board.

"If factory owners cannot pay workers properly, they should negotiate better prices with international buyers. They cannot build a business on the backs of underpaid workers."