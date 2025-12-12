Bangladesh to hold first vote since uprising

DHAKA: Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on Feb 12, authorities said, its first national vote since a deadly student-led uprising forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India last year.

An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has governed since, but has been grappling with fresh protests over delayed reforms, and warnings of unrest by Hasina's party, which has been barred from the vote.

Highlighting the turmoil, President Mohammed Shahabuddin - who was nominated for the largely ceremonial role by Hasina - said he would step down after the vote, halfway through his term, telling Reuters he has felt humiliated by the Yunus government.