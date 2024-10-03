Bangladesh recalls five envoys in major diplomatic reshuffle

The foreign ministry ordered envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York to immediately return to the capital, Dhaka, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

They were asked to hand over their responsibilities immediately and return, the official added, without elaborating.

The step follows the recall of Saida Muna Tasneem, the high commissioner, or ambassador, to Britain, who was similarly asked to return.

More than 700 people died as a result of the student-led movement that ousted Hasina, straining ties with India. The two have a 4,000km border and maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal.

Minority groups in Bangladesh have made accusations of attacks on Hindus after the political changes, though the government says the violence was motivated by politics, not religion.