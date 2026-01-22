Bangladesh launches campaigns for first post-Hasina elections

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bangladesh began official campaigning on Thursday (Jan 22) for hugely anticipated general elections next month, the first since the 2024 uprising ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Tens of thousands of flag‑waving supporters of key frontrunner Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) crowded the streets of the northern city of Sylhet, chanting his name.

"Do we have a leader? Yes, we do," BNP loyalists shouted, carrying placards of the prime ministerial hopeful Rahman, who only returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile.

The largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, will begin its campaign in the capital Dhaka later in the day.

The South Asian nation of 170 million votes on Feb 12 to elect 350 lawmakers.

The polls are expected to usher in new leadership after prolonged turmoil following the ouster of Hasina's government, reshaping domestic politics and regional dynamics.

It comes against the backdrop of insecurity - including the murder last month of a student leader of the anti-Hasina protests - as well as warnings of a "flood" of online disinformation.

European Union election observers say the vote will be the "biggest democratic process of 2026".