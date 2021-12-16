Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory

SAVAR, Bangladesh: Huge crowds paid tribute to Bangladesh's war heroes on Thursday (Dec 16) as the country marked 50 years since its triumphant victory in a devastating independence war.

Dec 16 is celebrated each year as Victory Day for the moment Pakistani soldiers surrendered en masse to Indian and Bangladeshi forces, bringing an end to the nine-month conflict that claimed as many as 3 million lives.

Veterans who lost their limbs in the war laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial, a concrete monument near the capital symbolising the campaign against Pakistani rule, before thousands of solemn observers.

Women across the country wore saris of green and red, matching the national flag, as they watched local concerts where musicians performed the country's patriotic songs.