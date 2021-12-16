Logo
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
Dec 16, known as Victory Day, marks the moment Pakistani soldiers surrendered en masse to Indian and Bangladeshi forces in 1971. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

16 Dec 2021 05:14PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:14PM)
SAVAR, Bangladesh: Huge crowds paid tribute to Bangladesh's war heroes on Thursday (Dec 16) as the country marked 50 years since its triumphant victory in a devastating independence war.

Dec 16 is celebrated each year as Victory Day for the moment Pakistani soldiers surrendered en masse to Indian and Bangladeshi forces, bringing an end to the nine-month conflict that claimed as many as 3 million lives.

Veterans who lost their limbs in the war laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial, a concrete monument near the capital symbolising the campaign against Pakistani rule, before thousands of solemn observers.

Women across the country wore saris of green and red, matching the national flag, as they watched local concerts where musicians performed the country's patriotic songs.

Veterans who lost their limbs in the war laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)
The nine-month conflict claimed as many as 3 million lives and led to Bangladesh's independence. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

Bangladesh has held celebrations throughout the year to mark the golden anniversary of its independence, though some events were called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour in March to mark the outbreak of the conflict - a recognition of his country's crucial aid and support at the time.

"I recall the great valour and sacrifice by ... the Indian Armed Forces," Modi, who laid a wreath in Delhi to mark the anniversary, tweeted on Thursday. "Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces."

Source: AFP/kg

