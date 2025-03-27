Bangladesh marks independence anniversary as long-strained ties with Pakistan improve

ISLAMABAD: Last month, Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed direct trade with each other for the first time in decades, with Dhaka importing 50,000 tonnes of rice from Islamabad.

Relations between the two South Asian nations have been fraught with tensions since 1971, when Bangladesh – previously known as East Pakistan – gained independence from Islamabad after a nine-month war.

Recent political upheavals within Bangladesh, most notably the ousting of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August, has led to an apparent thaw in the decades-long frost between Dhaka and Islamabad.

Both sides recently renewed diplomatic ties, revived direct flight connectivity and set up high-level military and security cooperation. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also plans to visit Dhaka next month.

Bangladesh on Wednesday (Mar 26) celebrated its first Independence Day since Hasina’s ousting.

Experts told CNA the warming ties are an opportunity for both sides to reshape regional dynamics in South Asia.

"Anti-Hasina elements will remain in power for at least five to seven years or even 10 years,” noted Khurram Abbas, director of the India Study Centre at think tank Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

“So, Pakistan has a five-to-seven-year-long window of opportunity to deepen its security cooperation, economic cooperation as well as political cooperation (with Bangladesh).”