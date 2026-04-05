Bangladesh says suspected measles outbreak kills about 100 children

DHAKA: Bangladesh said it suspected measles killed at least 98 children in the past three weeks, official data showed Sunday (Apr 5), with Dhaka ramping up vaccination efforts in the worst-affected areas.

Last week, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman directed two senior ministers to travel across the South Asian nation of 170 million people in an effort to assess the scale of the crisis to help coordinate a response.

Health ministry data released on Sunday showed that children aged between six months and five years old with suspected measles symptoms soared to 6,476.

"Compared with past years, the number of affected children is higher, and the death toll is higher too," Halimur Rashid, director at the Communicable Disease Control, told AFP referring to the number in suspected cases.

The largest number of suspected cases on record was in 2005 at 25,934, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, though that number had significantly declined until this year.

Rashid attributed the potential outbreak to "multifactorial causes, including a shortage of vaccines".

Confirmed numbers of measles cases among the demographic stand at 826, with only 16 deaths, with experts saying in many cases, testing is either not done or patients die before testing can be done.

Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases, according to the WHO, and is transmitted when a person coughs or sneezes.

While the disease can affect a person of any age, it is most common among children and can cause complications, including brain swelling and severe breathing problems.