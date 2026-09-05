Bangladesh measles toll nears grim 1,000-child mark

DHAKA: Bangladesh's deadliest measles outbreak in decades is nearing the grim milestone of 1,000 child deaths, as a devastating epidemic sweeps through the country and crowded hospital wards fill with struggling babies.

Cries of sick children and the hiss of oxygen machines fill the air at Dhaka's Shishu Hospital, where Rima Akter keeps a vigil beside her nine-month-old son.

"Just an hour ago, a child died, and they wheeled him out in front of us," 30-year-old Akter told AFP on Thursday (Sep 3). "We saw two children die today."

Akter's son Sabit Haque is one of scores filling the children's hospital's measles wards.

At least 986 children have died since March, while suspected and confirmed cases have surged past 180,000, according to the latest health ministry figures.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through coughs and sneezes, and has no specific treatment once caught.

Complications can include brain swelling and severe breathing problems. Although anyone can catch the disease, young children are particularly vulnerable.

The South Asian nation of 170 million has rolled out a mass vaccination drive to combat the outbreak, but case numbers continue to climb.

More than 1,000 suspected cases are reported daily.