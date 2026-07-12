Bangladesh monsoon death toll hits 50, thousands displaced

DHAKA: Flash floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in Bangladesh in the past week, officials said on Sunday (Jul 12), with tens of thousands displaced from their homes.

Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation criss-crossed by rivers, is highly vulnerable to floods and landslides during the monsoon season, but scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

For the last few days, army and border guard personnel have been ferrying food, drinking water and other essential supplies by boat to communities cut off because of heavy flooding in the country's southeastern districts.

As many as 50 people have died in the worst-affected Chattogram district in the past week, including 29 who were buried by landslides, divisional commissioner Mohammed Ziauddin told AFP by phone.

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"Two individuals are still missing," he said.

About 35,000 people have been forced to seek shelter in government-run centres, he added.