Bangladesh referendum endorses democratic charter

DHAKA: Bangladeshi voters have endorsed sweeping democratic reforms in a national referendum, the Election Commission said on Friday (Feb 13), a key pillar of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus's post-uprising transition agenda.

The referendum took place alongside parliamentary elections on Thursday that marked the first vote since a 2024 uprising ended Sheikh Hasina's iron-fisted 15-year rule.

According to the commission, 60.2 per cent of voters backed the reform package.

The lengthy document, known as the "July Charter" after the month when the uprising that toppled Hasina began, proposes term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It also includes increased representation of women in parliament and the election of the deputy speaker and parliamentary committee chairs from the opposition.