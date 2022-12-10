Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest in capital

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh's main opposition party descended on Dhaka on Saturday (Dec 10) to protest against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demand new elections.

"Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief," they chanted at the Golapbagh sports ground where the rally was being held, as the crowd spilled over into the surrounding streets.

Tension was high in the capital after security forces stormed the headquarters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead and scores injured.

Two of the party's top leaders were arrested on Friday over charges of inciting the violence, adding to the 2,000-odd activists and supporters the party said had been detained since Nov 30 to try to prevent the rally from going ahead.