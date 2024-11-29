Bangladeshi politicians urge calm after sectarian clash

DHAKA: Bangladesh's leading political parties have called for calm following widespread unrest in the country triggered by the killing of a lawyer during clashes between Hindu protesters and security forces.

Public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif died on Tuesday (Nov 29) as angry supporters of outspoken Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari – arrested for allegedly disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag during a rally – battled with police when he was denied bail.

Religious relations have been turbulent in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people since a student-led revolution in August toppled autocratic ex-premier minister Sheikh Hasina, who then fled to neighbouring India.

The Bangladeshi National Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami – Hasina's two main opponents during her 15-year tenure -- have urged restraint.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was quoted on Friday by the daily Prathom Alo as having said that a "defeated fascist group" was behind the latest flare-up, a reference to Hasina's Awami League.

"This incident is completely unwarranted," he told the newspaper.

"We strongly condemn it and urge everyone to approach the situation calmly."

Shafiqur Rahman of Jemaat blamed the ongoing unrest on a "vested group plotting to destabilise the country".

Street protests have nonetheless been called to demand a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), a transnational Hindu religious group also known as the Hare Krishna movement that Das reportedly belonged to.