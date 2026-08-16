Bangladesh says PM will not visit India until ex-premier Hasina extradited

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Sunday (Aug 16) that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would not visit India until New Delhi extradited Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi former premier who fled during a 2024 uprising.

The countries have had a strained relationship since deadly anti-government protests brought down Hasina's government and prompted her to escape to neighbouring India, where she remains.

She faces the death penalty in Bangladesh after being convicted of crimes against humanity, and Dhaka has repeatedly requested her extradition.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, foreign ministry official A.K.M. Shahidul Karim played down media speculation about a possible trip by Rahman to India next week.

"We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit," Karim told reporters.

"To this end, we have urged the Indian authorities to expedite their efforts to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives."

India has said Bangladesh's extradition request is "under examination".

Rahman took office in February and has since visited Malaysia and China, departing from the tradition of Bangladeshi leaders heading to India for their first overseas trip.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Rahman last week, fuelling speculation over a possible breakthrough.

Officials from Bangladesh and India have been in contact in recent weeks about the possibility of a visit by Rahman, Karim said.

"But the process has been vitiated by Sheikh Hasina's open media interactions, despite her being a convict in crimes against humanity."

Hasina, a former pro-democracy leader whom critics said grew increasingly autocratic during her 15-year rule, vowed this month that she would return to Bangladesh in December even if it meant imprisonment.

Karim also said the government would pursue a "Bangladesh First" foreign policy rooted in sovereignty and non-interference while seeking mutually beneficial ties with India and other countries.