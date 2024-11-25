Bangladesh protesters besiege key newspaper demanding closure

DHAKA: Protesters in Bangladesh on Monday (Nov 25) surrounded the offices of one of the few remaining independent newspapers, Prothom Alo, in the latest mass demonstrations demanding that critical media close.

Government security forces guarding the building held off an angry crowd of around 300 people, a day after protesters were pushed back from storming the offices by a barrage of tear gas canisters.

The country's largest Bengali-language newspaper faced significant challenges under the previous regime of ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina, who fled a student-led revolution on Aug 5 to neighbouring India.

But protesters on Monday accused the newspaper's journalists of having been supportive of Hasina, something Prothom Alo's executive editor Sajjad Sharif strongly denied.

"We have consistently upheld the highest professional standards in our work and will continue to do so," he told AFP, recalling a history of "defying harassment" stretching back decades.

The overthrow of Hasina has triggered a spate of protests in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including a surge in Islamist groups emboldened to take to the streets after years of being suppressed.

Chanting protesters accused the daily of an alleged "anti-Islam" and "pro-India" bias, with many demanding its immediate shutdown.