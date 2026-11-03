Bangladesh garment factories shut again as wage protests turn violent

DHAKA: Bangladesh's garment factories briefly resumed operations on Monday (Nov 2) after a widespread shutdown a day earlier, but fresh clashes between workers and police forced hundreds of plants to suspend production again.

The unrest has raised concerns over shipment delays and buyer confidence in Bangladesh, a key supplier to brands including H&M, Zara, Walmart and Primark, at a critical point in the production cycle for spring and summer export orders.

Workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka (US$243), up from 12,500 taka, blocked roads, vandalised factories and clashed with police across major manufacturing districts, prompting 679 factories to halt production.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China, and the ready-made garment sector accounts for more than 80 per cent of the South Asian nation's export earnings. It employs about 4 million workers and accounts for roughly 10 per cent of economic output.

In a bid to defuse the crisis, the government on Sunday formed a six-member wage board to review workers' demands, which have gained momentum amid persistent inflation and rising living costs.