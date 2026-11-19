DHAKA: Parts of Bangladesh shut down as police said two ruling party members were killed and the ancestral home of former leader Muhammad Yunus set ablaze in violence ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return planned for December.

Hasina's Awami League party called Thursday's (Nov 19) nationwide lockdown the culmination of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies against the government's rejection of her request for a new passport and identity card that would allow her return.

To deter violence, 97 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard have fanned out across seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, considered to have many Hasina supporters, its spokesperson, Shariful Islam, said.

Police said former interim leader Yunus' ancestral home in Chattogram, about 300km southeast of Dhaka, the capital, was set on fire late on Wednesday.