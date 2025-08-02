Bangladesh to unveil democratic overhauls on revolution anniversary

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government said on Saturday (Aug 2) it will release its slate of democratic overhauls on Aug 5, the one-year anniversary of the overthrow of the previous autocratic administration.

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Aug 5, 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

Muhammad Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, has said he inherited a "completely broken down" system of public administration.

Yunus previously pledged to unveil a "big package" to overhaul democratic institutions.

But efforts to reach agreements have made slow progress as political parties jostle for power ahead of elections, slated for early 2026.

Yunus's government has warned that political power struggles risk jeopardising the gains that have been made.

On Jul 29, Yunus said he was working to "build a broad national consensus around a renewed political system - one that delivers inclusive, participatory, and credible elections".

Yunus's office said on Saturday that the "July Proclamation" would be "presented to the nation ... in the presence of all political parties involved in the mass uprising".