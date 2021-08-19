Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Bangladesh vaccinates hundreds of sex workers at largest brothel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Bangladesh vaccinates hundreds of sex workers at largest brothel

Bangladesh vaccinates hundreds of sex workers at largest brothel

In this picture taken in March 2021, a health worker inoculates sex workers from the country's largest brothel with the COVID-19 vaccine in Daulatdia. (Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

19 Aug 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 04:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAULATDIA, Bangladesh: Hundreds of sex workers at Bangladesh's largest brothel have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in a one-day inoculation drive the participants hope will revive an industry devastated by the pandemic.

Bangladesh, one of the few Muslim nations where prostitution is legal, has at least 11 brothels operational across the country of 169 million.

The western town of Daulatdia, a vast warren of shacks, has been running a brothel for more than a century but the livelihoods of many sex workers have been hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns and fears over contracting the virus.

Authorities have been trying to vaccinate the workers living there but have been hampered by a shortage of supplies.

Health officials administered first and second doses of India-made AstraZeneca vaccines to nearly 200 sex workers in Daulatdia starting from February.

But they were unable to expand the programme further after New Delhi froze exports.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Bangladesh COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us